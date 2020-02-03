The White Bear Lake wrestling team had a 2-0-1 record in a home quadrangular on Thursday, and placed seventh of 12 teams at a Rochester tournament Saturday.
The Bears (8-7-2) defeated Irondale 35-33 and North St. Paul 51-25, and tied Tartan 36-36. Winning all three matches were Josh Powell at 132, Monte Collins at 160 and Matt Sloan at 182. Imelayo Stanton was 2-0 at 182. Winning two of three were Dylan Strate at 145, Jake Longfellow at 152 and Nick Kastner at 220.
At Rochester, Sloan was runner-up at 182 pounds, Collins was third at 160 and Sam Adair fourth at 126. Placing fifth were Powell (132), Sean Woods-Lipscomb fifth (138) and Dominick Guest (170). Jack Longfellow was sixth at 152.
