White Bear Lake wrestlers split four matches last week and have a 5-7 record for the season. The Bears beat Cretin-Derham Hall 54-30 and Minneapolis Southwest 66-12 on Thursday at CDH. They lost to Lakeville South 43-33 and Maple River 51-21 at home Saturday. Going 4-0 for the week were Christian Carlson at 113, Dov Nathanson at 120, Matt Sloan at 195 and Dimitri Hatzis at 285. Winning three of four were Isaac Kolstad at 106 and Tyler Brock at 138.
Latest News
- Wrestling: Bear wrestlers win two of four duals
- Gymnastics: Mahtomedi's 35th Invite is intramural during Covid
- Wrestling: Cougars beat Maple Grove, lose to Zumbrota-Mazeppa
- Hockey: Bear boys trip Woodbury 3-2
- Hockey: Mahtomedi girls lose in OT to Hopkins/Park
- Hockey: Crimson topples Centennial boy 9-3 in duel of unbeatens
- Get lost in Stillwater’s massive ice maze
- Hockey: Cougar girls thump Tornadoes 7-0
Most Popular
Articles
- Area officers get once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
- Wheels Up still rolling along 6 years later
- Area law enforcement officers travel to DC for inauguration
- Landscape business looking to grow in Hugo
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- New group encourages residents to ‘Buy Nothing’
- Goal set high for business donation effort
- Waterfront will be missing familiar face
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- HUGO POLICE REPORTS
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.