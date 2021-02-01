White Bear Lake wrestlers split four matches last week and have a 5-7 record for the season. The Bears beat Cretin-Derham Hall 54-30 and Minneapolis Southwest 66-12 on Thursday at CDH. They lost to Lakeville South 43-33 and Maple River 51-21 at home Saturday. Going 4-0 for the week were Christian Carlson at 113, Dov Nathanson at 120, Matt Sloan at 195 and Dimitri Hatzis at 285. Winning three of four were Isaac Kolstad at 106 and Tyler Brock at 138.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.