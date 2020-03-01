sloan

Matt Sloan of the Bears tries to fend off Shakope's Jack Casey.

 Bruce Strand

Both White Bear Lake wrestlers at the state tournament came home without a win at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Matt Sloan, sophomore who qualified with a second-place section finish at 182, lost to Shakopee’s Jack Casey 8-1 and lost to Andover’s Danny Reynolds 10-8 after leading 7-3. Sloan finished 39-10. Nick Kastner, who qualified by winning the section 220-pound title, was pinned in the first period by Dronte Bryant in his lone match. He finished 23-10. (To get a “wrestle-back,” the guy who beat you has to win in the second round.

