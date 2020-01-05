Mahtomedi wrestlers had three champions and placed third among seven teams in the Cambridge Bluejacket Invitational on Saturday as they returned to action after the Christmas break.
Place first were Reid Lawrence (152 pounds), Bryce FitzPatrick (160) and Nate Kajuwa (182), all seniors.
Team scoring was Cambridge-Isanti 180.52, Big Lake 168.53, Mahtomedi 149.54, St. Peter 149.05, Brainerd 139.06, Little Falls 103.57, and Elk River 84.
“We had a great day,” coach Matt Oswald said.
Lawrence (18-1) won by tech fall and a 10-5 decision to reach the finals, where he pinned Simon Pantzke of Little Falls in 1:15.
FitzPatrick (18-1) advanced with a bye and tech fall, then had a 19-second pin of Little Falls’ Aiden St. Onge in the finals.
Kujawa (15-4) had a bye and two first-period pins, including the finals against Andrew Stickely of Cambridge-Isanti in 50 seconds.
Five Zephyrs earned third placesL 126 Hunter Wilsey (2-1) at 126, Owen Chow (11-5) at 132, Ian Wilsey (15-6) at 170, Tony Kammerer (3-3) at 195 and JP Johnson (13-7) at 220.
