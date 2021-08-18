White Bear water skier earns place on Team USA

Caroline Grubs was eight years old and had been a water skier for two years when she first saw Team USA perform. She instantly had a mission. “I knew right then I wanted to be part of that,” she said.
The 19-year-old White Bear Lake graduate achieved that goal with an excellent performance at the Midwest Regional Show Ski Tournament in Aberdeen, South Dakota, in late July. She followed up with more laurels at the national meet last weekend.
Grubs, going into her sophomore year at Rollins College in Florida, will be one of 35 Team USA members in the next world meet in October, 2022 in Florida.
Midwest Ski Otters of White Bear Lake is her club. Several members earned trips to the 46th Indmar Division 1 Show Ski National Championships and competed Friday in Janesville, Wisconsin.
After winning the Swivel category at regionals, Grubbs was elated to garner third place with a personal-best score of 17.46 in the national competition. Brea Imse of Illinois won with 18.0.
“I definitely did my best,” Grubs said. “I threw out the highest (difficulty) tricks I could do. I did a A Ten-Eighty, which is three rotations, and one called the Stuffed Pretzel, where you go in different directions, 540 degrees.”
The first two Team USA practices were held Monday and Tuesday in Janesville. They will meet again during spring break and in October.
Grubs, in junior and senior high, was a cold-and warm-weather athletic standout. Along with performing with the Ski Otters in the summer, she was an alpine ski standout in the winter, competing on varsity six years and earning multiple all-conference honors. What those sports have in common is the high degree of body control and fearlessness required.
Grubs thrives on coaching, as well. “I love being able to help support the team, and to give back by coaching other teams,” she said. A member of a coaching group, Grubs gives clinics and lessons to individuals and teams. She coached several members of the regional team champion, Little Crow Ski Team of New London. On Aug. 7, Grubs and Kristi Skillings, the club’s show director, headed the Midwest Ski Otters third annual adaptive water ski clinic. A video clip can be viewed at https://fb.watch/7ap8TOG37G/.
