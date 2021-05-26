Boys track: Bears 2nd in true-team
White Bear Lake placed second among five teams in a section true-team track meet Thursday behind Blaine. Jeff Odamtten led the Bears, placing first in long jump (21-0), second in 300 hurdles (41.24), fourth in the 200 dash (23.50) and fifth in the 100 (11.70). Bennett Gilson won triple jump (41-3) with Rogers second (40-11). The Bears won the 4x100 with Alex Vang, Jontay Vaulx, Seth Olson and Gavin Rogers (44.64) and the 4x800 with Zach Thomas, Sage Durdle, Nate Tobec and Alex Brown (8:38.88). Placing second were Ernest Mattson (800 run, 2:00.84), Luke Williams (3200 run, 9:49), and Arthur Perron (110 hurdles, 15.71). Placing third were Vaulx (200 dash, 23.48), Trevor Locke (1600 run, 4:29.85) and Imeleyo Stanton (discus, 123-5).
Girls track: Bears 4th in true-team
White Bear Lake placed fourth among five teams in a section true-team meet Thursday. Event winners for the Bears were Oreoluwa Olusi (shot put, 37-0, and discus,106-8), Melanie Pankow (1600, 5:21.96), Danielle Madden (200, 26.74), Claire Schneider (800, 2:19.65), the 4x200 relay (1:48.63) and the 4x400 relay with Katelyn Porter, Natalie Andres, Pankow and Schneider (4:10.48). Anna Ryan was second in the 1600 (5:26.20) and third in the 3200 (12:34). Also third were Katelyn Porter (400, 1:02.35) and Jillian Ballata (discus, 100-9). Aminat Adegoke was fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.33).
Boys golf: Bears runners-up in conference, eye state team bid
Three sophomores — Camden O’Malley, Ryan Jamieson, and Callan Healy — led White Bear Lake boys golf to second place in the Suburban East Conference, with three seniors also contributing.
O’Malley was also medalist in the White Bear Lake Invitational on Monday, May 17.
East Ridge won five of six SEC meets and totaled 62 points. The Bears had 48 and Stillwater 41, leading 10 teams. The conference season concluded last week.
O’Malley and Jamieson each averaged 80 strokes to place among the top 18 for all-conference. The next 10 got honorable mention and four were Bears: Healy (81) and seniors Joe Frattalone (82), Torin Larson (83) and Lleyton Roed (83).
In the 15-team WBL Invitational, O’Malley medaled with 73 on Monday at Dellwood. Top three teams were Mahtomedi 318, Hudson (WI) 321 and the Bears 323.
Coach Craig Nasvik said it’s been a season of “re-connecting” and striving for consistency after the lost year of 2020. The team was always looking for a fourth solid score, he said, and multiple players stepped up to provide it.
Another notable achievement this season was an ace by senior Andrew Larson in a junior varsity meet at Forest Hills, on the 146-yard 13th hole.
Next for the Bears, who are averaging 318 strokes per 18 holes, is Section 4AAA on June 2 and 4 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
“Two years ago we sent four golfers to state,” Nasvik said. “This year we want to make it as a team.”
Girls golf: White Bear 7th in SEC
White Bear Lake girls golf tied for seventh place among 10 teams in the final Suburban East Conference standings. The Bears had an average score of 200 per nine holes. Stillwater was champion with a 170 average. Three players got honorable mention: senior Abby Maahs (49 average), junior Lauren Schmid (48), and sophomore Kristina Pratt (49). Their No. 4 was freshman Ivory Drusch (52). Averages represent the best 11 scores among 14 rounds. Next is the Section 4 tournament June 1 and 4 at Tanners Brook in Forest Lake.
