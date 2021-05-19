Softball: Bears (13-4) cruise twice, lose to East Ridge in 10th
No. 5 ranked White Bear Lake (13-4) lost a 10-inning game to East Ridge, then got back in the win column twice, last week. East Ridge nipped the Bears 2-1 Monday as Braylin Pantila (10 strikeouts) and the Bears’ Madie Petersen (12 strikeouts) went the distance. Avery Wukawitz homered for the Raptors (10-5) and Magdalene Dugas singled home the game winner. Petersen delivered an RBI single, and Mik Stowe had two the Bears’ four hits. Chloe Barber, who threw a no-hitter against East Ridge earlier, fired another against Roseville (0-14), striking out 12 in the five-inning game Wednesday. Barber also hit her eighth homer, a solo shot. Stowe had three RBI’s on two singles, and Annika Olsen scored three runs after a single and two walks. Petersen fired one-hitter with nine strikeouts against Irondale (5-9) in a 7-0 win Friday while going 3-for-3 (RBI). Stowe had her third straight two-hit game. Addie Bachmeier and Abbi Bates each punched an RBI hit.
Tennis: Bears (7-5) lose match to alum
White Bear Lake is 7-5 after splitting their last four matches, including a loss to East Ridge and a former Bear athlete last Thursday. The Raptors, who won 6-1, are coached by Brendan Fitzpatrick, remembered by Bears coach Keith Lockwood as one of his PE students at Parkview Elementary. The Bears’ lone win came from Tate Johanning, who is 9-0 at No. 4 singles. The Bears lost to Woodbury 5-2 on May 4 with points by Johanning and Mason Boehlke/Aria Zia at 2-doubles. The Bears beat Park 7-0 on May 6 and Hill-Murray 6-1 in May 11. Will Fleming, Caden Anderson and Garrett Jenssen won at 1-2-3 singles each of those matches. The Bears will close the regular season Wednesday against Mahtomedi at White Bear Yacht Club.
Girls golf: Bears hold 7th in SEC
The White Bear Lake girls scored a season-best 188 and placed sixth of 10 teams in a Suburban East Conference meet Monday at Stillwater Country Club. Stillwater won with 165. For the Bears, Lauren Schmid shot 44, Abby Maahs 47, Ivory Drusch 47, and Kristina Pratt 50. On Thursday the Bears shot 196 and placed seventh at Eagle Valley, with Stillwater again on top with 161. Drusch, Maggie Marston and Schmid each carded a 48 and Maahs shot 52.
Boys track: Bears win home invitational
The Bears won their White Bear Lake Invitational Thursday with 128 points, followed by Mounds View 89, Forest Lake 80, Woodbury 38 and Cretin-Derham Hall 22. The scoring format was combining each team’s three entrants in each event. Individually, first-place performances for the Bears were turned in by Gavin Rogers (long jump, 20-0), Bennett Gilson (triple jump, 41-9 3/4), Nick Svir (discus, 121-9), Luke Williams (1600 run, 4:33.54), Trevor Locke (3200 run, 9:40.16), and the 4x800 team of Sage Durdle, Alex Brown, Mike Hoffman, and Tony Perfetti (9:13). Placing second were Seth Olson (long jump, 19-5), AJ Perron (110 hurdles, 15.68), Jontay Vaulx (200 dash, 23.6), and Rogers (100 dash, 11.56, and triple jump, 41-5)
Boys lacrosse: Bears tip Raiders, lose two
White Bear Lake is 3-4 after a busy stretch last week as the Bears lost to Mahtomedi 12-2 Monday, beat Roseville Area 7-2 Wednesday, and lost to Park 7-6 Friday. In the win over the Raiders (4-6), goalie Brock Olilla stopped 18 of 20 shots, while Shea Raeburn netted two goals and Riley Miller, Mathew Holman, Mike Roach, Trevor Hart and Devin Mueller one each. Against Park (5-6), Mueller and Branden Berwald scored twice each. Park’s Jack Westland ripped five goals including the OT game-winner. The Bears game at Irondale on Saturday was canceled and they’ll close conference Wednesday hosting Stillwater.
Girl lacrosse: Bears split in close games
White Bear Lake is 7-4 after splitting a pair or close games last week, losing in overtime to Roseville Area 10-9 on Tuesday and beating Park 7-5 on Friday. Against Roseville (5-7), Jaeda Jensen logged four goals and two assists, and Beverly Peterson scored twice. Lauren Distad nailed five goals for Roseville. Scoring against Park (5-4) were Sophie Davis (two), Caylin Kunze (two), Jensen, Peterson and Kennedy Ashton. Kaylee Kloos made nine saves.
Local boxing club seeks financial assistance
The White Bear Lake Boxing Club, in operation since 1978 and located on Highway 61, is seeking financial help.
“The gym has been hit very hard this year, as have many, many other organizations,” said Kristen Christenson, representing the club. “We are seeking donors and sponsors to keep the doors open. We are secure for the next couple of months, but we are seeking help moving forward.”
Donations will help provide protective gear (mouth guards, gloves, hand wraps, head/body gear) and other equipment (heavy/speed bags, jump ropes, treadmill, weights); support for boxers while traveling for bouts; operating costs (rent, water, electric, garbage, insurance); and sanitizing materials (hand soap, cleaners, paper towels, wipes).
Christenson said her 10-year-old son has benefitted from membership. “James has found his passion. (The club) has given him a place to be himself and grow in his self-confidence.”
Individuals or companies interested in supporting the club may call David Lusby, the gym’s director, coach, janitor and fix-everything guy, at 612-462-2096. The gym is also open for visitors to observe practices any Monday through Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Lusby reports that the club currently has 12 registered boxers, including children. “We have been sparring since March,” he said, referring to a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions. “Before that, we just did our workouts, shadow boxing, punching the bag.” Lusby has two boxers scheduled for bouts in June and is working on more.
For more information, visit the club’s website at whitebearlakeboxingclub.org.
Lockwood resigns as Bears basketball coach
Keith Lockwood, head coach of the White Bear Lake boys basketball team for 16 seasons, has resigned.
Lockwood, a physical education teacher, compiled a 188-233 record with the Bears. A Winona native who played football for Winona State, he also became the Bears boys tennis coach this spring.
“I would like to thank White Bear Lake and its basketball community, which I have been a part of for the past 22 years,” said Lockwood, who assisted in the girls and boys programs for six years prior to becoming head coach.
“I have many great memories of the young men and women I was given the opportunity to work with and the incredible coaches I have networked with over the years.”
Brian Peloquin, activities director, said he expects to announce a successor by Wednesday of this week.
— Bruce Strand
