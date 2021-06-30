Barber named MVP; five Bears all-conference
Chloe Barber was named Most Valuable Player of the White Bear Lake softball team, after an outstanding season both pitching and slugging. She was also one of four all-conference picks after a 17-7 season, and 14-4 in the Suburban East Conference.
The all-SEC picks were senior second baseman Mik Stowe, senior shortstop Lizzie Nelson, senior pitcher Madie Petersen, and Barber, sophomore pitcher. Getting honorable mention was Heidi Barber, freshman catcher.
Named all-Section 4AAAA were Stowe, Chloe Barber and senior third baseman Jordyn Meyer. Other team awards went to Barber (offense), Stowe (defense), and Petersen (hardest worker, and Bear Award).
The Bears, coached by Kaity Wightman, hit .319 with 23 home runs and averaged 6.9 runs per game. They made just 21 errors, less than one per game. They placed second in the conference and third in the section.
Barber hit .431 (31-for-72) with 11 home runs, seven doubles, 35 RBIs, and 15 runs.
Stowe hit .372 with two homers, 21 runs and 11 RBIs; Meyer .324 with four homers, 19 RBIs and 21 runs; Heidi Barber .312 with one homer, 18 runs and 14 RBIs; Annika Olsen .304 with 20 runs; Nelson .304 with a homer and 18 runs; Peterson .293 with three homers, 20 runs and 16 RBIs; Kendra Gustafson .283; and Abbi Bates .278 with a homer and 16 RBIs.
Barber and Petersen each pitched 81 innings. Petersen had a 9-3 record, 91 strikeouts and a 2.40 ERA. Barber posted an 8-4 record, 141 strikeouts, and a 2.78 ERA. She threw four no-hitters, with Petersen pitching the last inning in one of them.
Girls lacrosse: Bears awards listed; trio set for college teams
The White Bear Lake girls lacrosse team has four all-conference picks, and three players who have committed to college teams, coach Colleen Cameron announced. The Bears had a 9-6 record including 6-3 in conference.
Named to the all-Suburban East Conference team were senior midfielder Sophie Davis, senior attacker Caylin Kunze, freshman attacker Jaeda Jansen, and freshman midfielder Beverly Peterson. Davis was named team Most Valuable Player and got all-state honorable mention.
Davis will play for Detroit Mercy (Division I), Kunze for Tiffin University (Division II), and Abigail Franta for University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse (Division III).
Jansen was the Bears top scorer with 33 goals and nine assists for 42 points, followed by Kunze (25-9-34), Davis (24-9-33), Natascha Larson (20-6-26), and Kennedy Ashton (19-3-22). Franta got the coaches association academic all-state award and USA Lacrosse all-academic (top 13 in state).
All-SEC honorable mention went to junior defender Shanyn Furlong and freshman defender Quinn Denne.
Bears’ Mattson, Odamtten get on podium at state meet
Two of White Bear Lake’s nine state track meet entrants got on the medal podium with top-nine finishes in the Class AA meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Ernest Mattson, Bear junior, placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.41. He had qualified placing second in Section 4AA with 1:58.52.
Jeffrey Odamtten, a senior, placed eighth in the 300 hurdles with 41.37, after placing second in the section with 40.54.
Arthur Perron, section 110 hurdles champion, placed 12th at state with 15.43. Brennan Cashman, who qualified in pole vault with 11-0 at the section, didn’t clear the first height at state. Gavin Rogers placed 13th in triple jump with 41-1 1/4, after qualifying with 42-7.
In the girls meet, Oreoluwa Olusi placed 10th in shot put with 37-5 1/2 after qualifying with 37-3 3/4. The 4x400 team of Katelyn Porter, Melanie Pankow, Alyssa Hamlin and Danielle Madden placed 10th in 4:04.77, after qualifying with 4:07.43. Madden placed 16th in the 200 dash with 26.66 after qualifying with 25.8. Porter placed 15th in the 400 with 1:01.39 after qualifying with 59.71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.