Girls basketball: Eckerle, Hughes all-SEC
White Bear Lake juniors Lauren Eckerle and Neveah Hughes were named to the all-Suburban East Conference team in girls basketball. Eckerle, a guard, averaged 16.6 points, sank 46 three-pointers and shot 81 percent on free throws. Hughes, a forward, averaged 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. Getting honorable mentions were seniors Danielle Madden, Tristian Lehner and Addie Bachmeier. The Bears had a 10-10 record.
Softball: Bears (11-3) lose 2 to Ponies, win twice
White Bear Lake was unbeaten in conference before journeying to Stillwater Monday, May 1, where the No. 1 ranked, unbeaten Ponies turned them back 6-2 and 6-3. The No. 5 ranked Bears (11-3) bounced back to beat Mounds View 8-2 on Wednesday and Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2 on Friday. At Stillwater, in the completion of a game tied 2-2 after seven innings on April 21, Stillwater got four runs in the 10th off Madie Petersen on walks, a hit batter, throwing errors and one hit. Stillwater’s 6-foot-1 pitcher Allison Benning (an Oregon recruit) struck out 19 in that 10-inning game, then blanked the Bears until the seventh inning of game two while hitting a homer. Chloe Barber took that loss and Annika Olsen hit a two-run single for the Bears. Peterson pitched against Mounds View, striking out seven, while Chloe Barber had four RBIs with a homer and double, Heidi Barber was 3-for-4 (double, two runs, RBI) and Olsen and Abbi Bates had RBI hits. Against CDH, the Barber sisters hit back-to-back solo homers in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie while Chloe Barber pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts with Heidi Barber catching. Getting two hits each were Heidi Barber (two RBI’s) and Mik Stowe (one RBI).
Girls lacrosse: Bears win 6th in row, lose to Raiders
White Bear Lake claimed its sixth consecutive win, over Mounds View 7-4, at home Wednesday evening, with Natascha Larson and Sophie Davis flipping in two goals each, and Jaeda Jensen and Julie Hendrickson one each. The Bears (6-3) and goalie Kaylee Kloos allowed just five goals per game during the win streak. The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders knocked the Bears back in the loss column 8-5 on Friday. Kloos made 12 saves. Larson, Davis, Rylie Dawe, Caylin Kunze and Jensen scored.
Boys lacrosse: Bears lose twice
White Bear Lake is 2-2 after losing last week to Mounds View 7-6 Wednesday and Cretin-Derham Hall 11-5 Friday. Against Mounds View (1-6), Matthew Holman and Branden Berwald had two goals each.
Baseball: Smith sparks Bears over Park
Derrick Smith pitched a two-hitter, and belted a solo home run, leading White Bear Lake (3-11) to a 4-2 win over Park (8-4) on Friday. Smith threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out 12 batters, and Greg Albin got the final out. “Derrick has had an outstanding year,” coach Steve Henry said. “All of our wins have resulted with him pitching.” The Bears smacked 11 hits, including three by Alex Grygar and two each by Smith and Charlie Degree, and made no errors. In their other games last week, the Bears lost to Stillwater 11-2 and Woodbury 7-2.
— Bruce Strand
