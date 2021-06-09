Girls track: Bears place 5th in Suburban East meet
The 4x800 relay team had White Bear Lake’s lone first-place finish as the Bears placed fifth among 10 teams in the Suburban East Conference girls track meet at home Tuesday and Thursday.
The Bears won the 4x800 by 15 seconds with Katelyn Porter, Natalie Andres, Melanie Pankow and Claire Schneider hitting the tape in 9:34.36. The 4x400 placed third (4:06.61) with Porter, Grace Bailey, Alyssa Hamlin and Danielle Madden. The 4x200 took fifth and the 4x100 seventh.
Porter ran second in the 400 dash (1:00.53). Schneider took third in the 800 (2:18.37) with Pankow fourth (2:31.31) and Andres eighth (2:26.90). Madden took third in the 200 (26.24) with Hamlin sixth (27.16). Anna Ryan ran sixth in the 1600 (5:30.58) and seventh in the 3200 (11:54.89).
Also scoring were Oreoluwa Olusi, third, shot put (37-10); Khushi Bhakta, sixth, discus (101-6); Temitope Adebisi, seventh, high jump (4-6); and Aminat Adegoke, seventh, 100 hurdles (17.30).
Team scoring was (1) Roseville Area 193 (2) Mounds View 170 (3) Stillwater 157 (4) Forest Lake 101 (5) White Bear Lake 93 (6) East Ridge 76 (7) Irondale 53 (8) Woodbury 43 (9) Park 12 (10) Cretin-Derham Hall 5
Girls golf: Bears 3rd in section
White Bear Lake placed third among 12 teams in the Section 4AAA girls golf tournament Tuesday and Friday at Tanners Brook in Forest Lake. Top three were Stillwater 605, Mahtomedi 702 and the Bears 763. Lauren Schmidt led the Bears with 96-87-183, placing 12th, missing state by three shots. Abby Maahs shot 94-95-189, Gianna McLeod 99-92-191, Kristina Pratt 97-108-205, Ivory Drusch 94-112-206, and Maggie Marston 101-115-216. Stillwater’s Caroline Monty was medalist with 157.
Boys golf: Bears’ O’Malley is 4AA champ, team barely misses state
White Bear Lake sophomore golfer Camden O’Malley was Section 4AA medalist while the team narrowly missed advancing to state Wednesday and Friday.
O’Malley shot 74-75-159 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids to place first by three strokes over runner-up Miles Bollinger of Cretin-Derham Hall. O’Malley, who also qualified in eighth grade with a fifth-place section finish, will return to Bunker Hills for state June 15-16.
The Zephyrs and Bears finished 36 holes with the same four-man score, 628, leaving the outcome up to their fifth scores. Mahtomedi had the better fifth score each day.
O’Malley, 5-foot-6 1/2 and 125 pounds, drives about 275 yards on average. “I’d say the best part of my game is my irons, my approach shots,” he assessed. He was at his best for the sectional after averaging 79 in the regular season.
After expanding his lead to three on holes 15 and 16, he was elated to make “a real good shot under pressure” on 17. He drove onto the green, then two-putted for par, preventing Bollinger, who also parred, from gaining.
Ryan Jamieson placed eighth with 80-77-157 for the Bears. Joey Frattalone was 13th (77-84-161), Torin Larson 16th (78-85-163), Callan Healy 22nd (82-88-170) and Lleyton Roed 24th (90-83-173) as the Bears just missed their first state team trip since 2016.
“It wasn’t in the cards for us this year,” coach Craig Nasvik said, “but we will be strong again next year.”
Softball: Bears beat two St. Paul teams; showdown vs. Ponies next
White Bear Lake, seeded No. 2 in Section 4AAAA, won twice last week and faces No. 1 Stillwater (21-1) in the upper bracket finals Wednesday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m. at North St. Paul. The Ponies beat the Bears twice in conference.
The Bears (17-5) beat St. Paul Central 11-0 in five innings Tuesday as Chloe Barber threw her fourth no-hitter, striking out 12, and going 3-for-3 with a double, homer and two RBIs. Lizzie Nelson socked her first career homer, a two-run shot that ended the game.
A four-run burst after two out in the fourth lifted the Bears to a 7-2 win over North St. Paul on Thursday. With bases loaded, Abbi Bates fouled off five pitches on a 1-2 count, then squibbed a single halfway down the third base line for an RBI. Kendra Gustafson followed with a bases-clearing double to deep center field. Jordyn Meyer was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer.
Lacrosse: Bear teams fall in semis
White Bear Lake’s boys and girls lacrosse seasons both ended in the Section 4 semifinals Friday. The boys lost to Mahtomedi 16-4 after beating Irondale 9-6 in the first round Wednesday. In that win, Nick Karni, Matthew Holman, and Mario Bailey netted two goals each, and goalie Brock Ollila stopped 20 of 26 shots. The Bears were 2-7 in conference and 3-9 overall.
The Bear girls beat Mounds View 16-5 Wednesday and fell to Stillwater 10-2 on Friday. They finished 6-3 in conference and 10-6 overall.
