White Bear Lake shooters finish in top half at national meet

Led by Adler Siebenaler, the White Bear Lake Area High School Trap and Skeet Team made a good showing at a national meet recently.
Siebenaler placed 57th among 1,684 entrants in the USA Clay Target Trap Shooting National Championships in Mason, Michigan July 8-11.
Austin Stickler placed 293rd. The rest of the squad was Jax Bartholomew, Emma Hughes, Beck Rogers, and Jimmy Bergman.
The Bears, coached by Keith Steadland, placed 79th among 158 squads.
Siebenaler broke 97 of 100 targets Saturday, advancing to the finals Sunday, along with Sticker, who broke 95 targets. Siebenaler hit 97 again in the finals, finishing 194 of 200. Sticker hit 91 and finished 186 of 200.
Siebenaler and Sticker each had two straight 25-for-25 rounds. Hughes and Rogers each had a 25-for-25 round.
As a team, the Bears broke 443 of 500 targets Saturday, finishing in the top half, 78th place, to advance to Sunday, when they hit 421 of 500 for a total of 864 of 100, dropping one place.
The six Bears all averaged 19 or better per round in the spring season to qualify for nationals. The team had 46 members in trap shooting and 11 in skeet shooting, in grades 9-12. Shooting in virtual meets, they placed 19th of 27 teams in the fall and spring season.
