Greg Burke is the new boys basketball coach at White Bear Lake, the school announced Wednesday morning.
Burke has served the district as a counselor since 2012, and has previously been an assistant coach at Osseo High School (2005-19) and University of Wisconsin-Superior (1996-2005). Burke has also worked for Tubby Smith Basketball Camps for over 10 years.
“Greg brings a copious amount of coaching experience with him, but more importantly, his coaching philosophy aligns with the White Bear Lake Area High Schools community,” said Brian Peloquin, director of athletics and activities.
“Greg believes that the values learned from participating in education-based athletics allow student-athletes to grow as people.”
Burke succeeds Keith Lockwood, who resigned recently after 16 seasons as head coach.
