Four White Bear Lake athletes signed national letters of intent on Wednesday morning at the school.
Kayla Anderson, the school’s all-time scoring leader in soccer, signed with South Dakota State.
Mackenzie Ternes will also play college soccer, at Augustana in South Dakota.
Lacrosse player Thomas Rodriguez Jr. is headed for State University of New York in Albany.
Madeline Verkerke will suit up for Minnesota-Duluth in track and cross country.
