Boys hockey: Bears lose at Moorhead, beat St. Cloud on weekend trip
White Bear Lake split two games on a weekend road trip, losing at Moorhead 4-1 on Friday night and winning at St. Cloud 7-2 on Saturday. The Moorhead Spuds (4-4) outshot the Bears 41-23 and four players got even-strength goals. Nolan Roed scored for the Bears. A hat trick by Brady Borgestad powered the Bears (4-3) against the St. Cloud Crush (2-4-1), a new pairing of Tech and Apollo. Borgestad scored twice in the first period and again in the second. Also finding the net for the Bears were Joe Belisle, Charlie Olsen, Tyler Bishop (short-handed) and Tyler KIotzmacher. Bishop assisted on three goals and Olsen on two. Nicholas Pettman in goal stopped 17 of 19 shots by St. Cloud.
Gymnastics: Bears post wins over Roseville Area and Park
Led by Grace Squires, the White Bear Lake gymnasts outpointed Roseville Area 131.6 to 123.6 on Tuesday and Park 137.225 to 132.05 on Thursday, both on the road. The Bears are 3-0 and ranked No. 12. Against Roseville, Squires won vault (9.025), uneven bars (9.45), balance beam (9.125), floor (9.4) and all-around (37.00). Laney Gunderson was second in each with 8.85, 8.70, 8.225 and 9.35 respectively, totaling 33.125. Against Park, Squires totaled 36.75 and Gunderson 36.45 as the Bears got their high score of the year. Squires won bars (9.4) and beam (9.03) while Gunderson won vault (9.1) and floor (9.35). Josie Mlejnek scored 31.625 and was fifth on beam (8.225) and floor (8.55). Riley Robovsky was fifth on vault (8.35) and bars (7.95).
Girls basketball: Bears nip Stillwater 67-66
White Bear Lake withstood a late Stillwater rally and edged the Ponies 67-66 on Friday evening in Stillwater. Lauren Eckerle tallied 21 points for the Bears and Nevaeh Hughes delivered 17 points and eight rebounds. The Bears (5-3) were up by eight to 10 points before Stillwater pulled within 66-63. Hughes rebounded a missed free shot, got fouled, and made one of two free shots with eight seconds left for a four-point margin. Amber Scalia sank a 3-pointer for Stillwater but they were out of time-outs and the Bears did not have to inbound the ball. Scalia had 24 points and Amy Thompson 21 for the Ponies (3-2).
Boys basketball: Bears clip Mahtomedi 63-48
White Bear Lake handed next-door neighbor Mahtomedi a 63-48 loss on Saturday afternoon at home. Jack Janicki led the Bears with 29 points. Jack Misgen and Jeremy Kolb added 11 points each. The Bears led 36-18 at halftime, shooting 9-for-12 on three’s. For Mahtomedi (1-2), Cole Armitage netted 18 points, shooting 8-for-13, and Javan Harvey 12. The Zephyrs were missing their scoring leader, Owen Carlson, who’s expected to miss a month with a sprained knee, said coach Keith Newman.
Boys hockey: No. 1 Hermantown blanks No. 3 Mahtomedi 3-0
Mahtomedi’s No. 3 ranked hockey team was blanked by top-ranked, unbeaten Hermantown 3-0 on home Saturday at St. Croix Rec Center. The two perennial Class A powers were deadlocked 0-0 for 29 minutes before Ty Hanson, a Gophers’ recruit, got Hermantown on the board late in the second period. Kade Kohanski scored in the third period and Hanson added an empty-netter for the Hawks (6-0). Hermantown outshot the Zephyrs (4-3) by wide margin, 43-16.
Gymnastics: Zephyrs notch 3rd win
The Mahtomedi gymnasts are 3-0 after defeating Two Rivers 132.425 to 125.825 at home Thursday. Tess Mathson, senior captain, won all-around (34.85) and vault (8.95), and took second on bars (8.55) and floor (8.55). Abbey Bush won bars (8.875) and placed third in all-around (33.55), vault (8.55) and floor (8.25). Erin Steinman scored 32.50 all-around and Kendall Hines 31.075. Steinman was third on beam (8.6).
Girls basketball: Mahtomedi downs Fridley
The Mahtomedi Zephyrs pulled out a 68-63 win over Fridley on Friday evening with Zoie Centers netting 16 points, Mya Wilson 14, Savanna Stockness 12, and Ella Klettl 11. Juliana Harris led Fridley (4-3) with 15 points.
