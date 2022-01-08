Boys basketball: Zephyrs clip Two Rivers 61-54
Mahtomedi defeated Two Rivers 61-54 at home Friday evening, led by Owen Carlson, who tallied 20 points in his first game back after missing four games with a knee injury. AJ McCleery and Javan Harvey each chipped in 13 points, and James Ecker eight, for the Zephyrs (3-3). Jaden Morgan hit 14 points and Tre Michels 12 for Two Rivers (6-3).
Girls basketball: Mahtomedi downs Two Rivers 81-37
Mahtomedi scored a season high point total in defeating Two Rivers 81-37 on Friday evening in Mendota Heights. The Zephyrs enjoyed balanced scoring, with 10 points contributing, led by Mya Wilson with 13 points, Sonya Potthoff 12, and Ella Kletti and Anna Greene 11 each. They dominated the second half 35-10. Audrey Parnell had 11 points for Two Rivers (2-9).
Gymnastics: East Ridge hands Bears 1st loss
The White Bear Lake gymnasts absorbed their first loss Thursday evening as East Ridge outscored the Bears 138.65 to 130.85. “We had a good meet but we are missing a few girls from injury and illness,” coach Kelly Rivers said. Grace Squires took first all around (37.175), bars (9.6), beam (9.375) and floor (9.4). Laney Gunderson was fourth all around (35.325), third on vault (8.875), second on bars (8.95), and third on floor (9.125).
Girls basketball: Bears topple Roseville 58-46 with strong 2nd half
White Bear Lake turned in its best game of the season and tripped No. 7 ranked Roseville Area 58-46 on Friday evening in Roseville. The Bears (7-6) dominated the second half 38-23 after trailing by three at halftime. Lauren Eckerle netted 16 points. Jordyn Schmittdiel delivered 15 points and eight rebounds. Abigail O’Brien added nine points. Neveah Hughes snagged 13 rebounds, took two charges, and blocked two shots. The Bears, making Roseville play at a slower pace than they want, handed the Raiders (10-2 overall) their first conference loss. Gabrielle Kopp sank 13 points and Kendall Barnes 10 for the Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.