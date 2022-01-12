Boys hockey: Eastview downs Bears 4-1
The Eastview Lightning (9-3) handed White Bear Lake a 4-1 loss on Tuesday evening with goals by Zach Wooten (two), Jordan Brothers and John Kisch, and 34 saves by Jay Sharon. The Bears (5-5) had a 1-0 lead on Nolan Reed’s first-period goal.
Boys basketball: St. Thomas nips Mahtomedi 72-70
St. Thomas Academy edged Mahtomedi 72-70, overcoming good long-range shooting by the Zephyrs, who sank 12 three-point shots, on Tuesday evening in Mendota Heights.
The Cadets (6-4) were led by 6-foot-8 Nathan Johnson with 26 points. Guard Michael Kirchner added 17. Johnson was 8-for-9 on free shots and sank two 3-pointers.
For the Zephyrs (3-3), Owen Carlson pumped in 24 points, AJ McCleery 20 and Cole Armitage 12. Carlson and Armitage each made four 3-pointers. Javan Harvey snagged 12 rebounds.
“They kept us off balance with changing defenses and extending a zone,” said Zephyr coach Keith Newman. “We out-rebounded them, but they played without turning the ball over, which was a huge key for them.”
Girls basketball: Zephyrs cruise 82-45 against So. St. Paul
Mahtomedi topped 80 points for the second straight game in posting an 82-45 win over South St. Paul at home Tuesday evening. The young Zephyrs (7-6) had seventh-grader Mya Wilson with 18 points, sophomore Ella Kletti with 16, senior Zoie Centers with 11, junior Sonya Potthoff with 10 and eighth-grader Anna Greene with eight. For SSP (2-10), Anna Skiwra tallied 10 points. The Zephrys won their previous game 81-37 over Two Rivers.
Boys hockey: Zephyrs tip Simley 2-1
Mahtomedi tripped Simley 2-1 on the Spartans’ ice Tuesday evening on goals by Jonny Grove in the first period and David Wolsfeld in the third. Assists came from Brent Gulenchyn and Cav Bruner, respectively. Mahtomedi (7-6) had a 24-22 edge in shots over Simley (11-3). Ben Dardis had 21 saves and gave up a goal to Matt Millner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.