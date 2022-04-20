White Bear archery club has 2 state meet champs

Tanner Carlson and Paige Andrle of the White Bear Lake High School archery club earned individual championships in a recent state meet, while the Bears placed third among 21 teams.
Carlson, a junior, scored 294 out of 300 to place first among 246 high school boys in the NASP Bulls-Eye State Tournament held March 25 in Duluth. Andrle, a senior, scored 291 to place first among 272 girls.
Jennifer Grisler, who has coached the team along with Gunnar Carlson for five years, said these were their first state champions, and their first team to place in the top five.
“Focus, determination and pure talent,” said Grisler about the two champions, adding that it’s Andrle’s fifth year competing and Carlson’s first. “They listen to critique well and are able to process the advice that we as coaches give to them.”
Also among the top 60 boys were Jack Gabrielson, sixth with 287; Danny Boehm, 21st with 280; Brendan Hoden, 26th with 279; Tommy Cox, 49th with 274; and Atticus Shoultz, 60th with 271. Also among the top 60 girls were Morgan Andrle, 25th with 280; and Brianna Berckes, 59th with 271.
A total of 30 White Bear Lake members competed. They had six tournaments in all.
The third-place finish qualified White Bear Lake for nationals May 12-14 in Louisville, KY. Seventeen team members, including the two champions, and their families committed to make the trip, Grisler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.