White Bear Lake’s club frisbee girls team captured their conference championship for the first time, then placed third in the state tournament June 3-4 at Blaine National Sports Center.
“This is the best finish in the history of WBL Ultimate, beating the fifth-place finish by the 2009 boys team,” said Hannah Cammack, assistant coach, adding that the girls had a 20-4 record. \
Nora Oslund and Skylar Johnson were named to the all-conference team. Oslund was named all-state. Head coach is Curtis Cammack.
In team frisbee, the players advance the frisbee down the field, like in soccer or football. It is described as a low-key activity stressing fun and sportsmanship.
One parent commented to the Press: “There are no officials. The kids themselves call fouls, which stops play as they decide. No coaches, no crazy parents.” After games, both teams gather in a “spirit circle” and recognize players’ achievements.
