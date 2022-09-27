Mahtomedi won its sixth consecutive match, 3-1 over Tartan, at home Monday evening, remaining unbeaten in the Metro East Conference. Cecelia Emery tallied the first goal, assisted by Katelyn Beulke, and Beulke booted the other two goals, assisted by Aynslea Ulschmid and AJ LaFrinier. Mahtomedi is 8-2 over and 4-0 in conference. Tartan is 4-5-1 and 2-2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.