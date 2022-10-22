The Mahtomedi volleyball team is top-seeded among seven teams in the Section 4AAA tournament and will have a first-round bye. The Zephyrs (22-5) will join the action Tuesday, Nov. 1, hosting No. 4 Chisago Lakes (8-20) or No. 5 St. Anthony Village (8-16), who’ll play Wednesday. Other pairings are No. 2 St. Paul Como Park (14-7) vs. No. 7 St. Paul Highland Park (15-9), and No. 3 Hill-Murray (10-17) vs. No. 6 St. Paul Johnson (7-14-1).
