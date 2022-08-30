In the season opener, Mahtomedi outlasted Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1 at home Thursday, Aug. 25, with scores of 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, in the debut of new head coach Jaden Burns. The Zephyrs rattled off 41 kills, led by Katherine Arnason with 12 and Abby Bruggeman with 11, and served 18 aces, led by Camryn Petersen with seven and Arnason with six. Ellie Mustar provided 27 assists and led with 16 digs.
