Mahtomedi beat Simley 25-17, 25-7, 25-10 on Thursday, led by Katharine Arnason with 11 kills and Kaily Malvey with eight, and Camryn Petersen with nine digs. The Zephyrs are 5-0 in the Metro East Conference with North St. Paul (3-2) and Tartan (4-1) left to play.
The Zephyrs won the Chisago Lakes tournament on Saturday and improved to 16-2 for the season. The Zephyrs defeated St. Paul Johnson 25-9, 25-12; Pine City 26-24, 25-13; and Chisago Lakes 25-11, 25-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.