The Mahtomedi Zephyrs scuttled North St. Paul 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 at home Tuesday evening, improving to 5-6 overall and 2-0 in the Metro East Conference. The Zephyrs snapped an eight-game losing streak against North, a conference and section rival. North is 3-6 overall.
