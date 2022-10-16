Fresh from wrapping up their conference championship two nights earlier, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs lost three of four matches in a strong field at the Benilde-St. Margaret’s tournament Saturday to close the regular season. The Zephyrs beat Hutchinson 25-19, 25-19 in the first round. Then New Life Academy (18-10) beat them 25-23, 25-23; Holy Angels (22-3) beat them 24-26, 25-21, 15-10; and BSM (20-6) beat them 16-25, 26-24, 15-3. The Zephyrs will take a 21-6 record into Section 4AAA starting Oct. 26.
