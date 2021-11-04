The Mahtomedi volleyball team has won its first two section games, advancing to the Section 4AAA finals with a chance to qualify for state for the first time in the program’s history.
The No. 2 seeded Zephyrs (15-13) will duel top-seeded Chisago Lakes (12-9) there Thursday, 7 p.m.
The Zephyrs, coached by Angela Helle, clipped Hill-Murray (11-15) 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 on Monday evening. Last Wednesday, they swept St. Paul Harding (5-17) 25-9, 25-12, 25-18 in the first round.
Riding five straight wins without losing a set, the Zephyrs clinched their first winning season since 2016.
Zephyr kill leaders are Emma Berglund with 135, Katherine Amason with 118, Abby Bruggeman with 103 and Lily Chuhel with 98. Leading in aces are Camyn Petersen with 43, Berglund with 42 and Bruggeman with 38. Petersen has 306 assists and Ellie Mustar 244. Leaders in digs are Erin Noel with 237 and Petersen with 154.
