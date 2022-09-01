Mahtomedi has a 2-0 record after defeating St. Paul Como Park in five games Tuesday evening, 23-25, 25-15, 19-26, 25-16, 15-1. They had 48 kills, with Katherine Arnason logging 15, Abby Bruggeman 12 and Silvie Graetzer 10. Ellie Mustar made 46 assists. Camryn Petersen served three of the Zephyrs’ nine aces. Petersen and Arnason made 13 digs each, Bruggeman 12 and Mustar 11.

