zephyrs

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs posed in pink after beating White Bear Lake early in the season. That was their breast cancer fundraiser match also.

 Submitted

Heading into their school’s first-ever state volleyball tournament, Mahtomedi players cited an early-season win over White Bear Lake as a catalyst.

Even though the Bears, a Class 4A team, have finished below .500 for several years, none of the Zephyrs had ever experience victory over their next-door neighbors in non-conference matches each year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.