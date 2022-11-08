Heading into their school’s first-ever state volleyball tournament, Mahtomedi players cited an early-season win over White Bear Lake as a catalyst.
Even though the Bears, a Class 4A team, have finished below .500 for several years, none of the Zephyrs had ever experience victory over their next-door neighbors in non-conference matches each year.
Not until they clipped the Bears 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12 at home on Sept. 26, on their way to a 9-0 start.
“I think our team started to consider the possibility of going to state,” said Ellie Mustar, senior setter, “after beating White Bear for the first time in five years. After that, there was always a spark of hope that drove us.”
Camryn Petersen, senior libero, echoed: “Beating White Bear was the moment I knew we could make it to state; I have watched this team for four years, and we never beat White Bear, until this year.”
The Zephyrs, coached by Jaden Burns, have gone on to post a 24-5 record and conference and section championships. They defeated St. Paul Como Park 19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 in the Section 4AAA finals at home Thursday to clinch their state berth.
The Zephyrs are seeded fifth and face No. 4 Grand Rapids on Wednesday at 5 p.m. See tournament schedule below.
As students in a school that’s enjoyed great success in most other sports, the Zephyrs are elated to make their own mark this year.
“Our school does definitely have sports that we excel in,” said Kat Arnason, the leading hitter, “and having volleyball move up in those ranks is super fun. It’s been such a joy seeing more and more students fill our stands and come out to support the team.”
Among 10 seniors on the squad, it’s Camryn Petersen’s fourth year as a starter, the third for Arnason and Bruggeman, and the second for Mustar.
“Given that it’s the last year for 10 of us on the team,” said Arnason, “being able to make such a commotion in Class AAA is really special.”
Como Park had a standout middle hitter and libero who led a first-game win over the Zephyrs. The two teams had gone five games early in the season with Mahomedi winning.
Losing the first or second set have been typical this year, Petersen noted. “But I have never doubted our ability to push to the end and bring out the win,” said the senior libero. Her long varsity experience taught her to take it one match at a time and remember to have fun. “I am so proud of how mentally and physically tough this team has been throughout the season.”
Bruggeman said she is “beyond proud” to a part of this team.
“We have worked hard this whole season to perfect the fundamentals, and every person on this team is important to our success. I’m also very thankful to the Mahtomedi student section for always supporting us with unconditional positivity and energy. We have made history already at Mahtomedi and I can’t wait to continue to work together at state! Go Zephs!”
Mustar added, “I am so grateful for everyone who has supported us in getting this far, and especially my coaches for building a team that is able to pull this off. I’m so excited for what’s to come and we are not done yet.”
Grand Rapids, making its sixth state appearance, defeated Cloquet 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 in the Section 7AAA title match, with Kyra Giffen making 13 kills and Haylee Finckbone 10.
The top seed is Marshall, making its 32nd state appearance. The Tigers are defending champions, having won their seventh title last year.
Class 3A state tournament
No. 1 Marshall (30-2) vs. DeLaSalle (13-13)
No. 4 Grand Rapids (26-4) vs. No. 5 Mahtomedi (24-5)
No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville (24-8) vs. Detroit Lakes (21-4)
No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-7) vs. Monticello (18-12)
Championship and consolation
