The Mahtomedi Zephyrs extended their memorable 2022 season with a consolation round victory over DeLaSalle 25-10, 25-12, 25-18 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday morning. The Zephyrs (25-6), first-time state entrants who lost to Grand Rapids in the quarterfinals, will duel Detroit Lakes (19-6) in the fifth-place match on Saturday, at 9 a.m.
