The Zephyrs posed in pink tee-shirts on Pink Night.

Mahtomedi swept two conference foes during homecoming week, Hill-Murray 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 and Hastings 25-19, 25-7, 25-23, improving to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Metro East. The H-M match was Dig Pink Night (with $450 raised for the Sideout Foundation) and Youth Night. Against Hill-Murray, Katherine Arnason notched 11 kills and Abby Bruggeman seven. Ellie Mustar made 25 assists. Camryn Petersen had 10 digs and Mustar nine. Against Hastings, Bruggeman led with nine kills and Petersen with 16 digs.

