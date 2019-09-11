White Bear Lake has a 6-3 record after turning back Minneapolis South 25-21, 25-19, 26-24 at home on Tuesday evening. Senior setter Savannah Shea sparked the offense with 31 assists. Knocking down kills were Maddie Andacht, Samantha Steffens, Autumn Grisim and Kendra Gustafson. Seffens led with 14. Senior libero Emma Haas led with 18 digs and four aces. “This group has showed incredible resilience in tough matches and has really adopted the team attitude,” coach Mike Alexander said. “Every one has a role on and off the court and they are playing for each other.” The Bears will host St. Paul Central on Thursday and will start conference hosting Irondale on Tuesday.
