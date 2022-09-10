Mahtomedi beat Apple Valley 25-16, 26-28, 25-15, 25-10 on Thursday evening, improving to 5-0. Katherine Arnason had 15 kills, Abby Bruggeman nine and Silvie Graetzer six. Ellie Mustar provided 36 assists. Arusha Khandpur aced three serves, and Bruggeman and Clara Schimnowski two each. Arnason made 15 digs, Mustar 14, Kylie Poul 13 and Camryn Petersen 10. Grace Hansen made eight blocks and Arnason six. Bruggeman led with 12 serve-receives.
