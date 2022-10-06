The Mahtomedi Zephyrs clinched at least a share of the Metro East Conference title with a 3-1 win over North St. Paul there Wednesday evening.
After defeating North 25-17, 25-16, 26-28, 25-19, the Zephyrs (18-3 overall) are 6-0 in the MEC with one conference match left, against second-place Tartan next Thursday at home. Tartan has one conference loss.
The Zephyrs finished 15-14 last season, ending a string of four seasons far below .500. This year the roster is loaded with senior veterans.
The senior group is led by right-side hitter Katherine Arnason, who leads in kills and aces, and is committed to play Division I for William & Mary; outside hitter Abby Bruggeman, who’s second in kills; and setter Ellie Mustar, the leader in assists and digs. Top underclassman is sophomore Silvia Graetzer, third-leading hitter and the leader in blocks.
The Zephyrs losses came in tournaments. This past Saturday, they placed third at Chisago Lakes, defeating St. Paul Johnson, Pine City, and Chisago Lakes twice, while losing to Irondale (14-5). In the Farmington tournament on Sept. 17, they won twice before losing to Mayer Lutheran (15-4) and Andover (11-6).
(0) comments
