The Mahtomedi Zephyrs clinched at least a share of the Metro East Conference title with a 3-1 win over North St. Paul there Wednesday evening.

After defeating North 25-17, 25-16, 26-28, 25-19, the Zephyrs (18-3 overall) are 6-0 in the MEC with one conference match left, against second-place Tartan next Thursday at home. Tartan has one conference loss.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.