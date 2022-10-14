Mahtomedi wrapped up a solo championship in the Metro East Conference — and it was the school’s first-ever conference title — by turning back second-place Tartan 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-10 at home Thursday evening.
The Zephyrs finished 7-0 in conference. Tartan, which could have tied for first with a win, had two conference losses. Mahtomedi is 20-3 overall and ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. They will close the regular season at a Benilde-St. Margaret’s tournament on Saturday.
Katherine Arnason was dominant at the net with 23 kills and just two errors in 41 attempts. Abby Bruggeman added 10 kills and Silvie Graetzer nine. Ellie Mustar made 45 assists. Arnason and Clara Schimnowski each aced three serves. Camryn Petersen made 22 digs and Kylie Poul 12.
A check of Mahtomedi’s won-lost records going back to 2005 on Minnesota-scores.net shows that no previous Zephyr team came close to a conference title. Activities director Aaron Forsythe said the school has no record of a conference title in volleyball, such as a trophy in the trophy case.
The Zephyrs also beat St. Anthony Village 25-11, 25-12, 25-18 on Tuesday. Arnason had 11 kills and Abby Bruggeman seven aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.