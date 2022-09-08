The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are 4-0 after turning back White Bear Lake 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12 at home Tuesday evening. Statistics for the Zephyrs are not available at this posting. For the Bears (1-2), Kyle Gustafson logged 14 kills and four blocks, Blessing Adebisi eight kills and four blocks, Annika Olsen 31 assists and 11 digs, Kailey Gisele 12 digs and Isabelle Martin five digs.
