Mahtomedi leads the Metro East Conference defeating South St. Paul 25-9, 25-18, 25-15 at home on Tuesday evening. Kylie Paul aced six serves. Katherine Arnason notched 13 kills and Abby Bruggeman was next with seven. Camryn Peterson led with 15 digs. The Zephyrs are 4-0 in the MEC. North St. Paul and Tartan are each 3-1. Mahtomedi (12-2 overall) has four conference matches left including those two teams. 

