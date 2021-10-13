White Bear Lake beat Stillwater 3-1 at home Tuesday evening, recovering from a 25-12 drubbing in the first set to pull out three close sets 25-23, 28-26, 25-22 over the Ponies (7-9).
Blessing Adebiski, junior middle, led the Bears (5-9) with 12 kills in 23 attempts, a robust .348 percentage, and with five blocks. Sammie Steffens, senior captain, led with 16 digs and a 2.1 serve-receive rating. Annika Olsen, senior captain, made 33 assists.
Kylie Gustafson, sophomore outside hitter, had kills for three of the last five points in the 28-26 win, and Olsen finished that one off with a kill. Blessing finished the 25-22 win with a block.
“We beat Stillwater for the first time in my five year tenure,” noted coach Mike Alexander. “This win was truly a full team effort. The energy coming from the reserves fed into our players on the court who battled hard.”
