White Bear Lake volleyball is 2-0 after rallying to defeat Tartan 20-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-8 at home Tuesday. In their opener, the Bears beat Minneapolis Roosevelt 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 on Aug. 24. Against Roosevelt, Kylie Gustafson delivered 10 kills, Adina Klawiter six and Brady Keeling five.  Ella Stadther made four blocks and Lauren Westerhaus three. Ally Munger put up 27 assists. Kailey Gieske had 12 digs and Maddie Pearson eight digs. Against Tartan, Gustafson notched 12 kills, Stadtherr nine and Keeling eight, with Munyer making 35 assists. Geiske notched 16 digs, Keeling 13 and Mallory Moore 11. Stadtherr made eight blocks.

