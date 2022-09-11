White Bear Lake pulled out a 3-2 win over St. Paul Central at home Thursday evening, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-13.
Blessing Abedisi notched 15 kills apiece and 12 blocks for the Bears (2-2). Kylie Gustafson 15 kills and five digs, and Ella Stadtherr seven kills. Annika Olsen lofted 40 assists and aced two serves. Kailey Gieske made seven digs, and Briah Hill four blocks and three digs.
