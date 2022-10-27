White Bear Lake’s season ended with a 3-0 loss to Roseville Area on Wednesday evening in the first round of the Section 4AAAA tournament. Roseville topped the Bears 25-9, 25-14, 25-18. The Bears had final 14-15 record.
