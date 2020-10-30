White Bear Lake has a 1-6 mark in volleyball after losing last week to Stillwater 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 on Tuesday and Woodbury 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 on Thursday, both at home. “We are taking it one day at a time,” coach Mike Alexander said. “The girls are working hard, and when they improve in one area, there’s always another area they need to improve.” The schedule is more daunting this year because it’s all conference matches during the shortened pandemic season. “We have a very strong conference,” the coach said. Last year, the Bears were 0-9 in the Suburban East and 9-7 in non-conference. Their lone win this year came against Irondale.
Volleyball: Bears lose to Stillwater, Woodbury
- By Bruce Strand
Updated
