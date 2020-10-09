Mounds View defeated White Bear Lake 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 in the volleyball opener for each team on Thursday evening on the Bears court. One of the highlights for the Mustangs was setter Waverly Thao recording her 1,000th career assist during game one, setting up a kill by Hadley Streit. The Bears unveiled a young quad with only two players having varsity experience. Bears coach Mike Alexander said the Bears looked nervous early but “settled in well” and showed “awesome grit on defense,” working hard to extend plays. Captains Lizzie Nelson and Sammie Steffens each passed for a solid 2.4 rating and combined for 19 digs. Steffens led with six kills. Annika Olsen, sophomore, made 15 assists in her varsity debut at setter, running a 5-1 offense.
Volleyball: Bears lose opener to Mustangs 3--0
By Bruce Strand
-
- Updated
- 0
