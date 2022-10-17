White Bear Lake entered the Irondale tournament on a six-match losing streak but came alive to defeat five opponents and capture the championship Saturday.
The Bears, now 14-13, beat St. Croix Lutheran (15-8) 25-17, 25-11; beat Minnehaha Academy (19-5) 23-25, 25-15, 15-13; beat Maranatha Christian (7-18) 25-11, 25-17; beat Irondale (19-8) 26-24, 29-27, reversing an earlier 3-0 loss to the Knights; and beat Brainerd (13-13) 25-17, 25-22.
“The Irondale tournament went really well. Both JV and varsity won the tournaments,” coach Michelle Leverty said. “We played very well and consistent throughout the day. It was very fun to coach and watch the girls play as a team.”
Kylie Gustafson logged 33 kills and four blocks, Blessing Abedisi 28 kills and 23 blocks, Brian Hill 17 kills and four blocks, Annika Olsen 95 assists, 18 digs and three aces, Kailey Giese 39 digs and four aces, Kennidee Thomas six aces and 24 digs, Izzie Martin 19 digs and nine aces, and Ella Stadtherr nine kills, nine blocks and 10 aces.
The Bears had lost conference matches to Forest Lake 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 and Cretin-Derham Hall 25-21, 28-26, 25-15 earlier in the week.
They will the regular season Tuesday against Stillwater and will start sectionals on Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.