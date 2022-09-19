White Bear Lake had a busy week, winning four of seven matches over five days, bringing their record to 6-6. 

The Bears tripped North St. Paul at home Tuesday evening, 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18.  Kylie Gustafson notched 13 kills, Blessing Adebisi seven blocks, Kailey Gieske 10 digs and Annika Olsen 29 assists. East Ridge shut down the Bears 25-20, 25-9, 25-6 on Thursday in the conference opener, also at home.

