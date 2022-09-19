White Bear Lake had a busy week, winning four of seven matches over five days, bringing their record to 6-6.
The Bears tripped North St. Paul at home Tuesday evening, 25-14, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18. Kylie Gustafson notched 13 kills, Blessing Adebisi seven blocks, Kailey Gieske 10 digs and Annika Olsen 29 assists. East Ridge shut down the Bears 25-20, 25-9, 25-6 on Thursday in the conference opener, also at home.
At the Two Rivers tournament Saturday, the Bears lost twice, then won three matches.
Holy Family beat the Bears 25-18, 25-23. Adebiski logged eight kills and six blocks, and Ella Stadtherr four blocks. Tartan beat them 26-24, 25-19. Gustafson made seven kills while Stadther made 12 blocks and Ava Marino six.
The Bears regrouped to defeat Robbinsdale Armstrong 25-12, 25-16, led by Gustafson with 11 kills. They topped St. Paul Harding 25-13, 25-17, making 31 kills, led by Gustafson and Ella with seven each and Briah Hill with six, and 13 blocks, led by Ella with seven. The Bears closed with a 27-25, 25-17 win over Two Rivers. Olsen made 22 assists for an attack led by Gustafson (10 kills) and Adebisi (seven).
