White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Rain. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.