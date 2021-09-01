An ace serve ended the first set and White Bear Lake (1-2) went on to defeat Tartan 26-24, 25-14, 25-21 at home Tuesday evening. Briah Hill, junior right-side hitter, aced that serve, among her seven in 17 attempts. Sammie Steffens pounded 12 kills in 25 attempts, posting a robust .360 hitting percent along with a solid 2.4 rating on 16 serve receives. The third set ended with a block by Blessing Adebisi. “Every girl performed her role and the energy was great,” coach Mike Alexander assessed. “It was awesome to see the team come together in-front of their home crowd.”

