An ace serve ended the first set and White Bear Lake (1-2) went on to defeat Tartan 26-24, 25-14, 25-21 at home Tuesday evening. Briah Hill, junior right-side hitter, aced that serve, among her seven in 17 attempts. Sammie Steffens pounded 12 kills in 25 attempts, posting a robust .360 hitting percent along with a solid 2.4 rating on 16 serve receives. The third set ended with a block by Blessing Adebisi. “Every girl performed her role and the energy was great,” coach Mike Alexander assessed. “It was awesome to see the team come together in-front of their home crowd.”
Latest News
- Girls soccer: Mahtomedi trips Bears 3-2
- Boys soccer: White Bear tops Harding 4-0 in opener
- Volleyball: Bears get sweep against Tartan
- Girls soccer: Cougars down Anoka 3-0
- Boy soccer: Centennial ties Anoka 1-1
- Shrinking rosters of referees are growing sports problem
- Filling the Learning Gap
- Police reports
Most Popular
Articles
- Tragedy on White Bear Lake
- Letters to the Editor
- Swimmer dies in apparent drowning on White Bear Lake
- New sign to memorialize name of White Bear bay
- White Bear Police investigating shooting
- Mask debate: ‘No easy answers’
- Tiny lake finally getting some attention
- Stoplight planned for busy Hwy 61 intersection
- Changes in wind for marina operators
- Block 7 townhouse project moves forward
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
Online Poll
Do you like this hot weather?
These hot temperatures will likely stick around for a while. Do you still enjoy the outdoors when it gets this hot, or do you prefer to stay indoors in the air conditioning?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.