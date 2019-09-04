White Bear Lake has a 3-1 record after pulling out a close match against Park Center 25-16, 15-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-13 at home Tuesday evening. In the final game, in which neither team led by more than two, Kendra Jacobson ended the match with her third block of a long rally. Maddie Andacht made 14 kills and Samantha Steffens had 12 kills, Savannah Shea made 44 assists.

