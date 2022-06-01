Sam Verkerke, former White Bear Lake athlete running for Wisconsin-Eau Claire, captured the Division III championship in the 1,500 meters last week.
In the national meet at Geneva, Ohio, on May 28, Verkerke took the lead with 250 meters left and won in 3:45.96, about 1.8 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
“I put myself in a position early on that would allow me to push through the leader and kick hard with 200 meters left,” said Verkerke about his strategy.
Running fifth until making his move up to second with 600 meters left, he had enough left to surge into the lead early in the final lap and hold it.
The lanky miler was confident going in: “I had either beaten everyone or had a better PR (personal record). I don’t think anyone thought I’d win but I felt I was the best racer in the field.”
A sophomore in school but a freshman in eligibility, Verkerke helped the Bluegolds win the team championship as well.
He qualified for nationals when he won the WIAC (conference) title in 3:46.18 on May 6. He also qualified in the 800 but elected to focus on the 1600 at nationals.
In high school at White Bear Lake, Verkerke’s track highlight was placing fifth with the 4x800 relay as a junior. The same group would have been a top contender as a senior, but that was the season canceled by the pandemic. He helped the cross country team win the huge Griak Invitational and place seventh in the state meet his senior year. Verkerke also played in the state hockey tournament with the Bears.
The mile distance didn’t become his specialty until this season.
“I never ran the 1600 in high school. Only 400s and 800s,” said Verkerke, recalling that his 800-meter PR’s were 1:59 in a relay split and 2:02 individually. “I did the 1500 last year once and ran 4:14. So I’ve dropped 29 seconds from last year’s time.”
Verkerke, a triplet, is one of four siblings in college sports. Maddie runs for Minnesota-Duliuth, Sophia plays hockey at St. Scholastica in Duluth and older sister Claudia plays hockey at Bemidji State.
