The Ultimate Frisbee League club team at White Bear Lake Area High School is practicing and organizing for its spring season, which will include eight games and three tournaments. Anyone interested is invited to join on the team’s website — wblultimate.org
— or by calling Hannah Hammock at 651-528-4330. It’s a chance for a kid who’s not in a school sport, or is not happy with the one they’re in, to join a team, said Cammack. “No experience is necessary and we do not turn anyone away,” she said. There’s a fee, but funds are available for families who can’t afford it.
