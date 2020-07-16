Two pitchers from Mahtomedi were moving up the professional ranks last summer, but are sitting out the 2020 season. The entire minor league system was shut down due to the pandemic.
They are Mike Baumann in the Baltimore Orioles chain and Sean Hjelle in the San Francisco Giants chain, both high draft picks.
The Press contacted Baumann recently to see how he’s handling it.
“My reaction was it’s an unfortunate situation for everyone, but I’ve been trying to stay positive and make the most of it,” Baumann said.
“Everyone’s health and safety are the most important things right now. I’m just thankful for all the people who are helping us get through these tough times.”
The 6-4, 225-pound right-hander shared the Orioles’ Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year award in 2019 with another player.
He posted a 6-2 record, 2.31 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 70 innings for Bowie in the Eastern League at the Class AA level, after starting the season in Class A and moving up in June. The highlight was his no-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Harrisburg (PA) in July.
Drafted in the third round in 2017, after compiling a 16-8 record in three college seasons with Jacksonville (FL), Baumann has moved up five pro levels, and finished 2019 just two rungs below the major leagues.
He reported in February to the Orioles’ minor league camp in Sarasota, FL.
“I was there for about three weeks before they sent us home,” said Baumann. “Spring training was going well for everyone. There was a lot of excitement to get games underway, but at the time we were just intra-squading.”
The NBA abruptly halted its season March 11 after a player tested positive for Covid-19, and the other pro sports and college sports followed suit like dominoes.
“When the news about the NBA came out, we didn’t really know what to expect,” Baumann related. “We just kept going about our business until told otherwise.”
They stayed only through that weekend.
“They shut down the facility and told us to stay around for a couple of days until they knew for sure that they were going to send us home.”
Baumann returned to his college town, Jacksonville, to keep up with workouts and throwing, most of the summer. A few weeks ago, he returned to his family in Minnesota.
“I was doing workouts in a garage and throwing at a local park. We had zoom meetings organized by the organization to continue working on development.”
The minor league season was officially canceled on June 30. The major league teams finally got on the field to practice in early July after a long labor dispute, and are scheduled to start a 60-game season July 23.
Hjelle pitched in the same Eastern League, with Richmond (VA), last summer, after moving up from Class A in early August. He was drafted by the Giants in the second round after three college seasons with Kentucky.
