Madison Carroll, gymnastics and soccer athlete and choir member, is White Bear Lake’s female Triple-A pick this year for achievement in arts, academics and athletics.
This is an MSHSL program in which each school nominates a senior boy and girl for region and state honors.
Carroll lettered six times in gymnastics and three in soccer as a defenseman. She has sung in school choirs since sixth grade, and was chosen for all-section choir, all-state choir, and National Honor Choir. In the classroom, she has an “A” average.
Asked about highlights of her high school years, she stated: “The Statewide Student Summit on Sustainability that I created in partnership with the Race2Reduce initiative created by the Minnesota Department of Education.”
This was a summit of student-led groups from schools around the state, tasked with creating a project around advocating for sustainability, and they each received a grant of up to $2,000 to carry out their proposals.
“This has been an amazing opportunity for me,” Carrol said, “to grow my love of environmentalism and take action in a community greater than just my White Bear Lake community.”
She will attend Marquette University in Milwaukee to study marketing and advertising and hopes to continue to play soccer with a club team.
