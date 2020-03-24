Monte Collins, football and wrestling athlete and choir member, is White Bear Lake’s male Triple-A pick this year for achievement in arts, academics and athletics.
This is an MSHSL program in which each school nominates a senior boy and girl for region and state honors.
Collins lettered three years in wrestling, posting a 29-16 record this season, and lettered two years in football as a defensive end. He lettered one year in track.
A choir member for four years, he was picked for the All-Suburban East honor choir this year. In the classroom, he holds a GPA of 3.91 unweighted and 4.19 weighted.
Asked about sports highlights, Collins listed getting four sacks in his first football start at defensive end, and earning a JV conference wrestling championship as a sophomore. That achievement “started me on my road to improvement” as he wound up being team captain and placing third in the section this year.
One choir highlight stands out: “On our choir trip to New York, our group broke into song on Ellis Island. Inspired by the multitude of immigrant stories in the location, we sang a slow German piece, ‘Abendlied,’ in the atrium of the main building on the island.”
Academically, earning his first perfect 4.0 semester (this year) was especially sweet.
Collins hopes to attend West Point. If he is not accepted at the military acacemy, he will attend University of Minnesota and pursue a law career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.